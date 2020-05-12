Cosmos (ATOM) Price Tops $2.47 on Top Exchanges

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 12th. During the last week, Cosmos has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for $2.47 or 0.00027796 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, GDAC, BitForex and Coinone. Cosmos has a total market cap of $471.51 million and $169.27 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003173 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00033872 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,824.50 or 0.99198315 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000588 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00080108 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000706 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000435 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 237,928,231 coins and its circulating supply is 190,688,439 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Cosmos Coin Trading

Cosmos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Coinone, GDAC and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

