COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) Short Interest Update

COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a growth of 34.2% from the April 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 967,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

CMRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in COSTAMARE INC/SH by 122.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 872,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 479,713 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH by 76.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,350 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH by 8.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 988,510 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after buying an additional 79,700 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 82,561 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 30,465 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMRE traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.40. 16,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,060. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $569.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.21. COSTAMARE INC/SH has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $10.85.

COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.80 million. COSTAMARE INC/SH had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that COSTAMARE INC/SH will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 20th. COSTAMARE INC/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.96%.

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 27, 2019, it had a fleet of 78 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 548,000 twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU), including 73 vessels in the water, aggregating approximately 484,000 TEU; and 5 new build vessels of 64,000 TEU.

