Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Cynosure Management LLC

Posted by on May 12th, 2020

Cynosure Management LLC decreased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,955 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Cynosure Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,786 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,904 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 4,567 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $314,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,257,791.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,259,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,656 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $2.57 on Tuesday, reaching $307.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,202,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,978,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $135.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $300.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $301.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $233.05 and a twelve month high of $325.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.54.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

