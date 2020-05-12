Covestro (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €31.00 by Nord/LB

Posted by on May 12th, 2020

Nord/LB set a €31.00 ($36.05) price target on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on 1COV. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €36.56 ($42.51).

1COV opened at €30.16 ($35.07) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of €29.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of €37.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. Covestro has a 52-week low of €23.54 ($27.37) and a 52-week high of €48.18 ($56.02).

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Analyst Recommendations for Covestro (ETR:1COV)

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit