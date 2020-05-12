Covestro (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €31.00 by Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €31.00 ($36.05) price target on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on 1COV. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €36.56 ($42.51).

1COV opened at €30.16 ($35.07) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of €29.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of €37.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. Covestro has a 52-week low of €23.54 ($27.37) and a 52-week high of €48.18 ($56.02).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

