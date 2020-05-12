Cowen Cuts Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Price Target to C$12.00

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Cowen from C$30.00 to C$12.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ACB. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$1.90 to C$1.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$1.75 to C$1.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Eight Capital raised their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$2.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aurora Cannabis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$5.13.

Shares of ACB traded down C$1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$9.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,492,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,888. Aurora Cannabis has a 12 month low of C$9.19 and a 12 month high of C$146.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a PE ratio of -7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.75, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.44.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$56.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$62.58 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

