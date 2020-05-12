Cranswick’s (CWK) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Cranswick (LON:CWK) in a research report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

CWK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of Cranswick in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Cranswick in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Cranswick in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cranswick in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 3,760 ($49.46) price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cranswick has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,601.67 ($47.38).

CWK opened at GBX 3,762 ($49.49) on Friday. Cranswick has a twelve month low of GBX 2,454 ($32.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,020 ($52.88). The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,588.32 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,421.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion and a PE ratio of 26.45.

In other news, insider Mark Bottomley sold 725 shares of Cranswick stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,726 ($49.01), for a total transaction of £27,013.50 ($35,534.73). Also, insider Christopher Aldersley sold 500 shares of Cranswick stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,367 ($44.29), for a total transaction of £16,835 ($22,145.49).

About Cranswick

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, handmade pastries, and British charcuteries.

