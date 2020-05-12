Crypto.com Coin (CRO) Hits One Day Volume of $7.36 Million

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. In the last seven days, Crypto.com Coin has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. One Crypto.com Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0653 or 0.00000734 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC, Huobi Global, Bithumb and Fatbtc. Crypto.com Coin has a total market cap of $1.08 billion and approximately $7.36 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00043668 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.91 or 0.03641131 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00055659 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00031883 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004644 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002015 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011239 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008042 BTC.

About Crypto.com Coin

Crypto.com Coin is a token. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,603,196,347 tokens. Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom . Crypto.com Coin’s official message board is blog.crypto.com . The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com . The official website for Crypto.com Coin is www.crypto.com/en/chain

Buying and Selling Crypto.com Coin

Crypto.com Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, DDEX, DigiFinex, Bithumb, Huobi Korea, Huobi Global, CoinTiger, OceanEx, BigONE, GOPAX, KuCoin, Dcoin, Bibox, Bittrex, ABCC, CPDAX, Indodax, Fatbtc, Bithumb Global, BiteBTC, Upbit and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto.com Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

