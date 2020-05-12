Cutera’s (CUTR) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Maxim Group

Maxim Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) in a research note published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

CUTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised Cutera from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Cutera from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub lowered Cutera from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cutera from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Cutera in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.25.

CUTR opened at $12.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.60 and a 200 day moving average of $26.61. Cutera has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $39.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $186.21 million, a P/E ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.49.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical device company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $32.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 million. Cutera had a negative net margin of 9.30% and a negative return on equity of 39.71%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cutera will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cutera news, CEO David H. Mowry acquired 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.11 per share, for a total transaction of $94,172.00. Also, Director J Daniel Plants acquired 95,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $999,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,666.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 159,198 shares of company stock valued at $2,493,311 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cutera by 66.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,142,265 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $14,918,000 after acquiring an additional 457,320 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Cutera by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 530,797 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,932,000 after acquiring an additional 11,755 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cutera by 49.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 337,394 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after buying an additional 111,902 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cutera by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 210,992 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,555,000 after buying an additional 16,730 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Cutera by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,910 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,442,000 after buying an additional 8,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating.

