Cutera’s (CUTR) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Maxim Group

Posted by on May 12th, 2020

Maxim Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) in a research note published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

CUTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised Cutera from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Cutera from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub lowered Cutera from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cutera from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Cutera in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.25.

CUTR opened at $12.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.60 and a 200 day moving average of $26.61. Cutera has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $39.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $186.21 million, a P/E ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.49.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical device company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $32.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 million. Cutera had a negative net margin of 9.30% and a negative return on equity of 39.71%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cutera will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cutera news, CEO David H. Mowry acquired 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.11 per share, for a total transaction of $94,172.00. Also, Director J Daniel Plants acquired 95,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $999,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,666.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 159,198 shares of company stock valued at $2,493,311 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cutera by 66.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,142,265 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $14,918,000 after acquiring an additional 457,320 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Cutera by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 530,797 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,932,000 after acquiring an additional 11,755 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cutera by 49.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 337,394 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after buying an additional 111,902 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cutera by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 210,992 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,555,000 after buying an additional 16,730 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Cutera by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,910 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,442,000 after buying an additional 8,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Analyst Recommendations for Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit