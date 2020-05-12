CVC CRED/NPV VTG FPD (CCPG) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

CVC CRED/NPV VTG FPD (LON:CCPG) declared a dividend on Friday, May 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:CCPG traded down GBX 0.28 ($0.00) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 74.32 ($0.98). 19,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,818. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 75.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 93.14. CVC CRED/NPV VTG FPD has a 52 week low of GBX 0.84 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 109.50 ($1.44).

In other news, insider Mark R. Tucker acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.92) per share, for a total transaction of £7,000 ($9,208.10).

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund of fund launched by Goldman Sachs International. The fund is managed by CVC Credit Partners Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Western Europe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies across diversified sectors.

