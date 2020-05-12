CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Insight 2811 Inc.

Insight 2811 Inc. lowered its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 30.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,693 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,053 shares during the quarter. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in CVS Health by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,527 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in CVS Health by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 16,214 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,198 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 799 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 5,836 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $63.55. The company had a trading volume of 304,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,292,791. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.62 and its 200 day moving average is $67.77. The company has a market cap of $82.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.73.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.28. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $66.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on CVS Health from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Cfra boosted their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.88.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $405,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,105. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

