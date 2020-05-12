Cynosure Management LLC Has $216,000 Position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Cynosure Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 15.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. Cynosure Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KO traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.15. The company had a trading volume of 6,942,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,588,944. The company has a market capitalization of $198.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.52. The Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

In other news, SVP Lisa Chang bought 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $752,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,655,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on KO. UBS Group boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Argus raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, DZ Bank raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.55.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

