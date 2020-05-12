Cynosure Management LLC Has $416,000 Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Cynosure Management LLC trimmed its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Cynosure Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total value of $8,200,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,538 shares in the company, valued at $24,122,670.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $9,990,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,553,116.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TMO traded down $3.22 on Tuesday, hitting $337.17. 68,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,821,581. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $315.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.32. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $346.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Argus reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.21.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

