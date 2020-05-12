Cynosure Management LLC Has $799,000 Position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Cynosure Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the period. Zoetis comprises about 0.6% of Cynosure Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Cynosure Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in Zoetis by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in Zoetis by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 12,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its position in Zoetis by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 33.2% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Zoetis from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra upgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $146.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.40.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 5,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $714,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 63,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $9,080,515.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,909,267.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,427 shares of company stock worth $17,760,362. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $125.48. 70,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,479,288. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.86. Zoetis Inc has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $146.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.78.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Zoetis had a return on equity of 67.72% and a net margin of 25.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

