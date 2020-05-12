Cynosure Management LLC Has $825,000 Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cynosure Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 257.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,195 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 0.6% of Cynosure Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Cynosure Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vivid Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 9,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Chevron by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 139,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,074,000 after purchasing an additional 14,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 10,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,961.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (down from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.05.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $92.86. 532,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,747,745. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $178.24 billion, a PE ratio of 45.55 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.91. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

