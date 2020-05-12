Cynosure Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Cynosure Management LLC decreased its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,696 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Cynosure Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,702,310,000. Newport Trust Co raised its holdings in Boeing by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 30,713,384 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,005,192,000 after purchasing an additional 222,115 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Boeing by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,557,559 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,651,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799,008 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Boeing by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,302,874 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,568,424,000 after purchasing an additional 181,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,179,440 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,333,912,000 after purchasing an additional 187,514 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $1.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.22. 14,755,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,517,360. The company has a market cap of $72.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.23 and a beta of 1.45. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $391.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.81.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post -5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BA. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Norddeutsche Landesbank cut shares of Boeing to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $158.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.83.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

