Cynosure Management LLC Sells 1,421 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cynosure Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the period. Cynosure Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,326,225,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in Pfizer by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 188,715,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,393,867,000 after purchasing an additional 22,232,056 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 205.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,102,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $513,358,000 after acquiring an additional 8,819,241 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Pfizer by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 8,091,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $317,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525,078 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Pfizer by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,432,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,035,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005,472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.65. The stock had a trading volume of 9,164,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,293,602. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.81. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $44.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $206.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.28.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

