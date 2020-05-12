Cynosure Management LLC Sells 702 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cynosure Management LLC trimmed its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,978 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. Cynosure Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. TIAA FSB boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 43,661 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after buying an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 11,932 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $1,076,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub raised QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.49.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,251,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,795,095. The company has a market capitalization of $90.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 16.36%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

