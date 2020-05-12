Cynosure Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cynosure Management LLC reduced its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,383 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. Cynosure Management LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 54.3% in the first quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Paypal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paypal stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,234,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,837,102. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $170.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.50.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $669,559.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at $13,225,032.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $732,514.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,501,272.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 242,074 shares of company stock worth $26,312,054. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Paypal from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Paypal in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $135.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.56.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

