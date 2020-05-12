DAEX Price Down 30.4% This Week (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 12th. In the last seven days, DAEX has traded down 30.4% against the U.S. dollar. One DAEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Indodax and LBank. DAEX has a market capitalization of $729,258.59 and $234,677.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00043668 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $323.91 or 0.03641131 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00055659 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00031883 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004644 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002015 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011239 BTC.

DAEX is a token. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io . DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

DAEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank and Indodax. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

