Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Cynosure Management LLC

Cynosure Management LLC lowered its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,875 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Cynosure Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 852.4% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other Danaher news, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $4,225,265.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,478.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research lowered Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Danaher from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.38.

DHR stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.22. The company had a trading volume of 127,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,649,035. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $112.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.93. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.60 and a fifty-two week high of $170.64.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 16.85%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.