Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $131.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.73 million. The firm’s revenue was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG traded up $12.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.47. 16,652,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,737,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.56 and its 200 day moving average is $39.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -447.03. Datadog has a one year low of $27.55 and a one year high of $57.18.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $46.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

In related news, major shareholder (Jersey) Slp Yucca sold 68,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $3,088,236.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,499,881.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CRO Dan Fougere sold 270,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $8,669,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 285,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,151,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,788,040 shares of company stock valued at $76,769,709.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

