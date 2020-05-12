Datasea Inc (NASDAQ:DTSS) Short Interest Up 50.4% in April

Datasea Inc (NASDAQ:DTSS) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a growth of 50.4% from the April 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 225,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of DTSS traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $2.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,500. Datasea has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $7.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.35 million, a PE ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day moving average of $2.29.

Get Datasea alerts:

Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Datasea from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

About Datasea

Datasea Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides smart security solutions primarily to schools, tourist attractions, and public communities in the People's Republic of China. It develops safe campus security systems, as well as focuses on developing scenic area security systems and public community security systems.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Datasea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datasea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.