Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Acquires 1,467 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Mondelez International makes up about 1.5% of Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in Mondelez International by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 36,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. 78.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,640.00. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $50.74. The stock had a trading volume of 354,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,582,216. Mondelez International Inc has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $59.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.39. The company has a market capitalization of $72.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.