Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Acquires 96 Shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its holdings in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,068 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Steris were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STE. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steris in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Steris in the first quarter worth $30,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Steris in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Steris in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steris in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE STE traded down $1.34 on Tuesday, hitting $151.44. 309,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,629. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.99. Steris PLC has a 52-week low of $105.69 and a 52-week high of $168.98.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. Steris had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $774.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Steris PLC will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on STE shares. Stephens cut their price objective on Steris from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Steris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.75.

In other news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total value of $516,993.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,482 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,093.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

