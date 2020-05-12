Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $151.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.82.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $159.19 per share, with a total value of $250,724.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi bought 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $158.42 per share, for a total transaction of $998,046.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,494,689.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded down $5.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.73. 50,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.94 and a 1-year high of $190.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.14. The firm has a market cap of $51.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.16.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.33% and a net margin of 18.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

