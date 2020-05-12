Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Buys 1,033 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,715 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for approximately 1.2% of Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in Starbucks by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 59,184 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Viridian Ria LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 15,272 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 26,059 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 5,413 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,504 shares of company stock worth $726,546. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Starbucks from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Starbucks from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.77.

Starbucks stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.87. The stock had a trading volume of 531,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,514,465. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.23. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.95%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

