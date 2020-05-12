Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Buys 2,030 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for 2.0% of Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 843.9% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 51,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,086,000 after buying an additional 46,484 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $499,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 828.5% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 3,894 shares during the period. Finally, ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $3,348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $124.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.32.

UPS traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.79. 1,860,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,899,923. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $125.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.00. The firm has a market cap of $80.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.82.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.08). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

