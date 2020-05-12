Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Buys 289 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at $402,274,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at $108,417,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,210,309 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,394,000 after purchasing an additional 884,824 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth $78,701,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,259,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,079,112,000 after acquiring an additional 720,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total transaction of $944,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,991.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock traded down $1.85 on Tuesday, reaching $72.76. The stock had a trading volume of 65,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,098,458. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $101.00. The company has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.27.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.15%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TEL shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.55.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

