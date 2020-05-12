Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Buys 66,702 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 360.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,216 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,702 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.4% of Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 238.0% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.05.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $43.89. 14,085,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,588,372. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $58.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.38. The company has a market cap of $182.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

