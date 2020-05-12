Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Cuts Position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lessened its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1,215.8% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EL. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Estee Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.05.

EL stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $170.11. 65,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,065,261. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $137.01 and a 12-month high of $220.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $164.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $62.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.77.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jane Lauder sold 35,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.45, for a total transaction of $6,102,934.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,218,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 14.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

