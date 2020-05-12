Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Cuts Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp accounts for about 1.0% of Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $863,079,000. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $100,520,000. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $125,664,000. AJO LP increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 159,074.4% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,335,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,179,000 after buying an additional 1,334,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,177,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $662,691,000 after buying an additional 1,312,268 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of USB stock traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.99. 7,529,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,282,480. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.59 and a 12 month high of $61.11. The company has a market cap of $50.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.28.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

