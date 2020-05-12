Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,559 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. accounts for approximately 2.4% of Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $5,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 62,946,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,657,203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745,472 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 38,690,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,509,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882,519 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 27,677,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,608,083,000 after purchasing an additional 392,089 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,774,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $916,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,404,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $895,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. alerts:

TSM stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.02. 467,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,971,363. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $37.18 and a twelve month high of $60.64. The company has a market capitalization of $270.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 34.54%. Equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.4171 per share. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s payout ratio is presently 61.40%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSM. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “positive” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.