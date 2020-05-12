Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lowered its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,301,510,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,346,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,315,953,000 after purchasing an additional 194,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,928,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,788,000 after acquiring an additional 228,698 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,541,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,915,000 after acquiring an additional 153,455 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,539,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,285,439,000 after acquiring an additional 600,396 shares during the period. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.66. 96,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,173,986. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $103.11 and a 12-month high of $182.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.32 and its 200-day moving average is $159.70.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.51% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.79%.

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total value of $35,057.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,924.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADP has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $195.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.15.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

