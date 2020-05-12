Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Decreases Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,504 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,996 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CGNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cognex by 5.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cognex during the fourth quarter worth about $4,292,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Cognex by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,439 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CGNX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cognex from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cognex from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cognex from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.11.

Cognex stock traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.85. 54,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,100,558. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $35.20 and a one year high of $59.14. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.15 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.86.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Cognex had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $167.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Cognex’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Cognex’s payout ratio is 18.97%.

In other news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $615,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

