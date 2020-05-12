Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Decreases Holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Metlife were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Metlife by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Metlife by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Metlife by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Metlife by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 22,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Metlife by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 75.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Metlife alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MET traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,681,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,967,116. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.10. Metlife Inc has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $53.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. Metlife had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Metlife’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Metlife Inc will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. This is a positive change from Metlife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.11%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MET. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Metlife from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Metlife from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Metlife from $59.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Metlife from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Metlife presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.67.

Metlife Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Article: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.