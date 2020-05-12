Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Decreases Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,965 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,945 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in F5 Networks by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,897,258 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $522,193,000 after acquiring an additional 57,171 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,082,194 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $432,802,000 after purchasing an additional 53,857 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in F5 Networks by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,865,374 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $400,149,000 after buying an additional 569,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in F5 Networks by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,147,140 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $159,924,000 after buying an additional 38,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,103,373 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $154,086,000 after acquiring an additional 6,109 shares during the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FFIV shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $136.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Nomura raised their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.33.

In other F5 Networks news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total value of $425,875.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,641,999.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Deborah L. Bevier sold 1,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.88, for a total transaction of $245,131.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,305.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,315 shares of company stock worth $2,326,912. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV traded down $4.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.93. The company had a trading volume of 39,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,256. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.87. F5 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.78 and a fifty-two week high of $153.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.11.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.24. F5 Networks had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The company had revenue of $583.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. F5 Networks’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

