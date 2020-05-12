Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Decreases Stake in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd decreased its stake in shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,489 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 65 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 109.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSGP. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $790.00 to $695.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $713.00 to $811.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $750.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $711.64.

In other news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 33,600 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.90, for a total transaction of $22,307,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 6,005 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.26, for a total value of $4,223,076.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP traded down $10.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $653.20. 67,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,952. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.12. CoStar Group Inc has a 52-week low of $482.10 and a 52-week high of $746.70. The company has a current ratio of 8.75, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $600.29 and its 200-day moving average is $619.93.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.43 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 20.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CoStar Group Inc will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.