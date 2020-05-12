Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Decreases Stake in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 18,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 27,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NDAQ. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Nasdaq from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub raised Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Nasdaq from $128.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.78.

Shares of NDAQ stock traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $109.53. 49,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,397. Nasdaq Inc has a 12-month low of $71.66 and a 12-month high of $120.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.23.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 37.60%.

In related news, EVP Bjorn Sibbern sold 3,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.15, for a total transaction of $334,783.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,528.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total value of $301,507.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

