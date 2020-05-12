Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Decreases Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd trimmed its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the quarter. Public Service Enterprise Group accounts for 1.5% of Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $3,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,952,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 42,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth about $2,932,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

PEG stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.01. 176,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,502,596. The firm has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.59. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.75 and a 1-year high of $63.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.76%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.18.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

