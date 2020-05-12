Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Grows Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Hologic by 67.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 63.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 95.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

In other news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 4,906 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $245,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:HOLX traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $52.85. The stock had a trading volume of 81,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,410,561. The stock has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.01. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.49 and a 52-week high of $55.25.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $756.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.10 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 18.53%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HOLX shares. SVB Leerink upgraded Hologic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Hologic from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded Hologic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Hologic from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.56.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.