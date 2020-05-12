Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Grows Stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,435 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,461,010,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $499,980,000 after purchasing an additional 107,252 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $199,956,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,825,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,958,000 after buying an additional 1,353,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,773,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,237,000 after buying an additional 301,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

In other news, Director Charles John Koch bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.76 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 88,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,138.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Hankowsky acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.56 per share, for a total transaction of $205,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,637.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 24,165 shares of company stock worth $562,136. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.41. The stock had a trading volume of 362,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,435,144. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.84. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $41.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.56.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.95.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.