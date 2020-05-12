Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,606,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $206,263,000 after purchasing an additional 24,013 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,364,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $187,384,000 after purchasing an additional 347,508 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,969,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,091,000 after purchasing an additional 62,742 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,457,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,552,000 after purchasing an additional 25,397 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,439,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,091,000 after purchasing an additional 69,167 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EMN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.76. 676,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,425,717. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.11. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $34.44 and a 12 month high of $83.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 8.85%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.03%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EMN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.11.

Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

