Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Has $2.37 Million Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lessened its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in 3M by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,002 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitnell & Co. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 9,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on 3M from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.85.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total transaction of $994,812.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,804 shares in the company, valued at $8,563,982.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 48,401 shares of company stock worth $7,236,846 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM stock traded down $2.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $142.90. 1,654,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,326,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65. 3M Co has a one year low of $114.04 and a one year high of $187.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.24%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

