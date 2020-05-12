Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Has $2.39 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd reduced its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC grew its position in Chevron by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.53. 4,802,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,747,745. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.55 and a beta of 1.31. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $127.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.34 and its 200-day moving average is $103.91.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

In other news, Director John Frank bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price (down from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.05.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

