Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Has $2.41 Million Holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd decreased its holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,573 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in United Technologies by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 229,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,357,000 after acquiring an additional 72,635 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $784,000. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in United Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 13,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in United Technologies by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 198,969 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,798,000 after acquiring an additional 16,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTX traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.36. 10,649,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. United Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.02 and a fifty-two week high of $158.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

UTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. United Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.07.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

