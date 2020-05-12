Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Has $2.58 Million Stock Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,916 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 10,353 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for approximately 1.1% of Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,612,000. AXA raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 1,686,809 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $102,997,000 after acquiring an additional 12,582 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,546 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 116,510 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $7,115,000 after acquiring an additional 54,946 shares during the period. Finally, First American Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,602,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $68.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.23.

TJX stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.82. The company had a trading volume of 396,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,795,590. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.34 and a 200-day moving average of $56.47. TJX Companies Inc has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $64.95. The stock has a market cap of $57.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 59.70% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

