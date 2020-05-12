Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Has $2.62 Million Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 1.1% of Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 802 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 676 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Argus reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, February 24th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.21.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $4.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $336.38. The company had a trading volume of 930,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,581. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.21 and a 52-week high of $346.89. The stock has a market cap of $134.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $315.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.13%.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $9,990,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,946 shares in the company, valued at $101,553,116.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total value of $8,200,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,122,670.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

