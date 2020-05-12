Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Has $401,000 Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,745 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $10,304,000. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its stake in Intuit by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 3,170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 21,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $4,066,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Intuit by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTU. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $345.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $253.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.67.

INTU traded down $1.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $286.25. 60,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,215,233. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $249.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.73. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.68 and a fifty-two week high of $306.89. The stock has a market cap of $73.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.58, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. Intuit had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 41.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 37.99%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

