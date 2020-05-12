Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Has $487,000 Stock Position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd reduced its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in American Tower were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $919,075,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,031,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,075,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063,190 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in American Tower by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,878,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,588,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,057 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in American Tower by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,972,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,142,757,000 after acquiring an additional 442,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in American Tower by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,533,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,818,000 after acquiring an additional 435,781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

AMT stock traded down $4.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $233.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,109,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,200. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. The company has a market capitalization of $105.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.44. American Tower Corp has a one year low of $174.32 and a one year high of $260.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $233.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.82.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 35.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.89%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMT. Citigroup raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $308.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.33.

In related news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,029.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $269,158.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,315 shares in the company, valued at $6,137,710.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,953 shares of company stock worth $1,810,561 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

