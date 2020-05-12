Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Has $633,000 Stake in Endava PLC – (NYSE:DAVA)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Endava PLC – (NYSE:DAVA) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Endava were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in Endava by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 88,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 23,355 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its holdings in Endava by 1,545.2% during the 1st quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 131,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 123,602 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Endava during the 1st quarter worth about $938,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Endava during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Endava during the 1st quarter worth about $2,660,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Endava alerts:

DAVA has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Endava from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Endava from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Endava from $62.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endava from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Endava from $56.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.03.

Endava stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,270. Endava PLC – has a 12-month low of $27.21 and a 12-month high of $56.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.37, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.37.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. Endava had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Endava PLC – will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endava Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. It offers strategy, creative and user experience, insights through data, mobile and Internet of Things, architecture, smart automation, software engineering, test automation and engineering, continuous delivery, cloud, applications management, and smart desk services across the digital evolution, agile transformation, and automation solution areas.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Endava PLC – (NYSE:DAVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.